Belgium sends emergency humanitarian material to Ukraine via B-FAST

Belgium sends a convoy with humanitarian material to Ukraine via the B-FAST emergency aid mechanism. Foreign Affairs provides protective equipment and basic necessities during cold climate conditions, such as generators, sleeping bags, first aid kits and soup. The Belgian companies Elia and Proximus donate technical equipment to replace destroyed basic and electrical infrastructure. Flanders donates tons of road salt to soften winter conditions

One thousand sleeping bags will be donated to the Centre for Ukranian refugees in the city of Przemyśl (Poland), following a visit of Belgian Prime Minister De Croo and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation in March 2022.

With this convoy, our country is responding to the request for assistance sent by Ukraine via the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) following the military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, targeting civilian basic infrastructure. Belgium would like to express its solidarity with the Ukrainian population, now that winter is coming.

The FPS Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation coordinates the B-FAST mission, a mechanism in which the Prime Minister's Office is involved as well as the FPS Public Health, Defence, the FPS Interior and the FPS Bosa for logistical and administrative support.

For more information on the B-FAST mechanism: B-FAST | News