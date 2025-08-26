Joint Statement following the Ministerial Meeting between Ukraine and the BENELUX countries

Odesa, 26 August 2025

We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Luxembourg and Belgium, and the Director General for European Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands, met in Odesa on 26 August 2025 for a high-level meeting in the Ukraine-Benelux format.

We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, including territorial waters. We condemn Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms and stand united with the people of Ukraine in their courageous defence of freedom, democracy, and the rules-based international order. We stress that Russia’s war of aggression must be ended immediately with the restoration of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace that ensures security and stability of Ukraine and Europe, based on the norms and principles of the international law.

Accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and its people is crucial. We therefore reaffirm our engagement in the process for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

The Benelux countries will continue to support Ukraine in terms of humanitarian, military, financial, political and reconstruction assistance for as long as it takes. We are strongly committed to supporting Ukraine in meeting its financing needs and to assisting with Ukraine’s long-term recovery and reconstruction. We support all efforts to secure justice and reparation for victims. We will also continue to align with EU measures to uphold and impose restrictive measures against Russia.

Our joint visit to Odesa today reflects the unwavering support of the Benelux countries in ensuring the security of vital grain routes through the Black Sea, which are critical for global food security, regional stability and Ukraine’s economy.

We reiterate the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny based on the UN charter and international law. The Benelux countries reaffirm their commitment to supporting Ukraine on its path towards EU membership. The Benelux countries also reaffirm that Ukraine’s future is in NATO and that they will continue to guide it on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.

We are dedicated to humanitarian priorities, including the safe return of all POW’s and Ukrainian civilians, including children, forcibly displaced, transferred or deported by Russia. To this end, we endorse international initiatives and mechanisms, such as #BringKidsBackUA, to ensure justice and family reunification.

We agree to deepen our practical cooperation in priority areas such as security and defence, humanitarian demining, accountability, justice sector reform, energy resilience, trade and investment, connectivity, digital transformation, cyber-security, and combatting hybrid threats. We also emphasise the importance of Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction process being transparent, inclusive, and based on sustainability and resilience.

The Ukraine-Benelux format underscores our shared commitment to supporting Ukraine and our commitment to regular dialogue and coordination, building on and complementing the strong, productive bilateral cooperation with each of the Benelux countries.

We thank the city of Odesa for hosting this important meeting. We reaffirm our collective determination to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Andrii Sybiha, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign trade, Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium

Heleen Bakker, Director General for European Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands

