1000 days of Russian invasion into Ukraine​

With intense attacks from various directions and missile strikes all over the country, the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine started 1000 days ago.

1000 days in which the Ukrainian Armed Forces fight with all their might to defend their country, their home, their family and friends.

1000 days in which the Ukrainian Armed Forces fight for the freedoms and values we have acquired since the Second World War.

1000 days of heavy suffering but also unprecedented courage, perseverance and resilience, both of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the Ukrainian people.

Belgium has been supporting the Ukrainians since the start of the conflict with both lethal and non-lethal material support and various training courses at home and abroad, thanks to the efforts of Defence and Foreign Affairs. Support that we must continue to provide, because the war in Ukraine is about much more than just territory. This war is about the foundations of our society: freedom, equality, sovereignty and respect for international law and universal human rights.

The perseverance and resilience that Ukraine has shown for 1000 days deserves all admiration and praise. The soldiers who continue to fight, continue to defend themselves against every attack and continue to persevere. The aid workers who continue to work in the most difficult conditions, risking their own lives, to help and care for the victims of this war. The civilian population, which showed resilience from the start and which continues to persevere 1000 days later, even though loved ones are killed under the Russian bombs.

We must not forget this war and must continue to support Ukraine for the sake of the freedom and security of us all.

“For 1000 days now, Ukrainians have been fighting tirelessly to defend their country, their cities and their families in the face of Russia's unjust aggression. To ensure that our European values of equality, freedom and respect for international law triumph. Belgium has stood by the Ukrainian people since the first moments of the war by providing financial, military and humanitarian aid. During our European Presidency, we obtained an increase in this support from all 27 Member States of the European Union. It was under this same presidency that Ukraine took another step towards future accession to the Union. Europeans and Ukrainians are responding to blind violence with their unity and determination so that nothing is decided on the future of Ukraine without Ukrainians.” – The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions.

"Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, war has tragically returned to the European territory. Thanks to our membership of the European Union and NATO, our country, like our partners and allies, remains safe. However, it is a country that has chosen democracy and wants to move closer to the European Union that is the target of the aggression of Vladimir Putin's autocratic regime. As members of the EU, we have shown our solidarity with the Ukrainian people. We have welcomed displaced populations, supported Ukrainian military efforts and their defence. With the Department of Defence, we are providing equipment, training Ukrainian soldiers, and working with our partners and allies to empower them to defend themselves effectively. Ukraine's struggle, as well as the suffering inflicted on its people, is a flagrant injustice and an attack on democracy. Alongside Defence, we will continue our efforts. Ukraine deserves to regain its freedom and sovereignty.” – The Minister of Defence.

