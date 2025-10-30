25th Anniversary of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda: Belgium reaffirms its commitment

31 October marks the 25th anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which laid the foundation for the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. This resolution was a major milestone: it recognized that peace and security cannot be achieved without considering the perspectives and needs of women and girls.

Belgium is actively committed to implementing this agenda. Belgium is currently executing its fourth National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (2022–2026), and integrates the principles of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda throughout its domestic and foreign policies, as well as its international cooperation. This includes the equal participation of women in decision-making processes related to peace and security, the protection and promotion of gender equality and women’s rights—including during crises and conflicts—and the prevention of conflict and conflict-related sexual violence.

Belgium notably supports the UN Team of Experts on the Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict, which assists, among others, Ukraine in addressing conflict-related sexual violence. Belgium’s financial support – among others – has contributed to the strengthening of the legal framework, the expansion of the expertise of investigators and prosecutors working on these cases, and the prioritization of victim support from the outset. In collaboration with the UN team, Belgium also organized a knowledge exchange with the Ukrainian authorities on combating human trafficking.

But the Women, Peace and Security Agenda goes far beyond that. Foreign Affairs also promotes the equal participation of women in decision-making—whether in peace mediation, addressing the climate crisis, or preventing extremism and radicalization. In May 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs hosted a high-level event to strengthen partnerships and strategies for better implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, with a particular focus on women’s leadership and the fight against disinformation.

“Peace and security are not abstract concepts. They only become meaningful when they improve people’s lives—and that is only possible when women can fully participate in decisions that shape their future,” said Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation.

“Belgium’s commitment to the Women, Peace and Security Agenda is not merely symbolic. We continue to support partners around the world who protect women, strengthen their leadership, and ensure they have a seat where they are too often absent: at the negotiation table, in peace processes, and in reconstruction efforts. Because excluding women means excluding half of the solutions.”

