Announcement BEM West Coast

From October 5th to 10th, 2025, Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, Representative of His Majesty the King, will lead a Belgian Economic Mission to the West Coast of the United States. The mission aims to encourage cross-investment and promote the international growth of Belgian companies in high value-added sectors. The program will take place in San Francisco from October 5th to 8th, before continuing in Los Angeles on October 9th and 10th.

Organised in close collaboration between the federal authorities, including the FPS Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Trade Agency, and the federated states, including the regional agencies for trade and investment FIT, Awex and hub.brussels, the mission will bring together more than 500 participants from 221 companies, 17 federations and chambers of commerce, 15 academic institutions and Belgian administrations. Her Royal Highness will be accompanied by federal and regional ministers.

The Belgian economic mission to California is part of a strong and sustainable tradition of transatlantic cooperation. Past missions have opened doors, secured numerous business deals, and created people-to-people connections. The mission in California consolidates these achievements and opens the door to new opportunities in an ever-changing economy.

This new commitment builds on an already exemplary trade relationship between Belgium and the United States. Overall, Belgian-American trade and investment activities support more than 230,000 jobs, illustrating the reciprocal benefits of a deep-rooted economic partnership. This partnership stands out particularly in high value-added sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, mechanics, logistics and advanced technologies.

Thanks to its global leadership in key sectors of the Belgian economy, such as clean technologies, aerospace, biotechnology and AI, California is a partner of choice for Belgium. For Belgian companies, it represents a strategic gateway to the entire United States and the Indo-Pacific, while Belgium offers Californian partners privileged access to the European market. In order to intensify these relations, the Mission will aim to strengthen public and private ties, conclude new trade and investment partnerships, promote Belgian excellence and promote the international growth of Belgian companies. It will encourage technological and academic exchanges, as well as the involvement of the Belgian private sector in major US sporting events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The mission's programme reflects this ambition. Nearly 80 activities will be organised in areas such as aerospace and defence, clean technology and energy, high-tech and artificial intelligence, life sciences and biotechnology, mobility, logistics and smart infrastructure, as well as media, sports, entertainment, design and architecture. B2B meetings will allow Belgian and American companies to explore concrete opportunities for collaboration. Seminars will offer local partners an insight into Belgian know-how, while providing a better understanding of the priorities of the US authorities and their flagship projects. Finally, visits to local companies and Belgian subsidiaries in the United States will complete the programme. Many companies will take advantage of the Belgian economic mission to formalise trade agreement, while academic and institutional partnerships will also be signed during the mission.