B-FAST donates 511 tents to the people of Gaza

Belgium is donating 511 Alpinter Red tents and inner tents to the hard-hit population of Gaza. The Ministry of Defence is providing transport with an A400M transport aircraft from Melsbroek military airport.

To support this operation, B-FAST is sending two staff members of the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation and the Ministry of Defence on site for several days to facilitate coordination with local authorities.

This mission is part of a series of B-FAST operations in the region. These are mainly donations that have taken place or are still ongoing in the context of the crisis in the Middle East, to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza and civilians who have left Gaza.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, Belgium has mobilised to come to the aid of civilians affected by the conflict in the Middle East and we will continue to do so for as long as necessary. I would like to thank the teams of B-FAST and the Ministry of Defence who are making this new operation possible.

Living conditions in Gaza are deteriorating by the day. As winter approaches, children, women, men lack everything and live in inhumane conditions. The region is facing a humanitarian disaster.

We reiterate our call for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages and for negotiations for a two-state solution. Silencing the weapons is a first step towards stability and lasting peace in the region.” - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions

“After 11 months of incessant violence, 1.9 million people in Gaza are displaced. That's 9 out of 10 residents. Their homes are in ruins. Aid organisations are doing what they can to shelter people. With this donation, Belgium is making an important contribution, and we will be able to offer shelter to families in Gaza. But of course, this is only a temporary solution. What the people in Gaza really need is an immediate and permanent ceasefire.” – The Minister of Development Cooperation and of Major Cities

