B-FAST donates medical equipment to Rwanda in the fight against the Marburg virus

As part of the fight against the Marburg virus, B-FAST is donating personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment to Rwanda. The equipment will be delivered on November 16th.

On September 27th, 2024, the Rwandan Ministry of Health confirmed the outbreak of the Marburg virus in the country. In order to strengthen the efforts of the Rwandan authorities in the fight against the virus, Belgium decided to respond to a multilateral request for assistance submitted by Rwanda via the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

The donation includes personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment. With this equipment, Belgium wants to support the Rwandan healthcare system so that the further spread of the virus can be prevented and stocks can be replenished. Thanks to cofinancing of the European Union, the equipment will be delivered on November 16th to local partners.

"Rwanda has been impacted by the Marburg virus. The risk of infection in our country is still very low. However, alertness remains of great importance. By providing hygienic protective equipment for the healthcare staff, we can help the health system there to sustain itself. In this way, we prevent further spread. That's good for the people there. But here too.” - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health, in charge of Development Cooperation and Major Cities Policy.

“The Ministry of Defence is mobilising within B-FAST to support Rwanda in the face of the Marburg virus. By providing protective equipment and laboratory equipment, we are helping to strengthen local capacities for health care and security. International solidarity is key to addressing public health challenges.” – The Minister of Defence.

“We support the fight against the Marburg virus. In response to Rwanda's request, personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment will strengthen the response of health workers in the field.” - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions.