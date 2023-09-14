B-FAST offers emergency relief material to Libya through the European Civil Protection Mechanism

Cyclone Daniel, which swept through eastern Libya between 9 and 11 September, has devastated several cities in the country. The preliminary human toll is already extremely high, with international and humanitarian organisations reporting several thousand dead and injured, as well as several tens of thousands displaced and missing.

Following Libya's request for assistance to the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism ("UCPM"), Belgium has decided to join the European solidarity effort. Through B-FAST, our country will offer emergency aid in the form of 240 tents, 700 sleeping bags and 4.400 basic needs kits to help the population affected by these terrible floods. This represents 19 tons of aid.

The transport of this emergency material aid will be provided by European partners.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.