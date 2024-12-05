B-FAST organises another successful evacuation of young patients from Gaza

On December 4th, 2024, B-FAST evacuated several young patients, together with their caretakers, from Gaza to Belgium to offer them the necessary care. This is the second time that Belgium has carried out such medical evacuation operation. As such, Belgium reaffirms its humanitarian support to the local population in Gaza.

Due to the conflict in Gaza, hospitals there are no longer operational. There is a dire shortage of resources and medical equipment. Medical facilities have been destroyed. Aid workers and medical staff are not protected and cannot work. All this is in violation of international humanitarian law. The local population no longer has access to health care and necessary treatments cannot take place.

At the end of November, B-FAST received a request to participate in a medical evacuation via the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union (UCPM). This request was analysed in detail by specialists from the FPS Public Health. Thanks to the coordination of the European Union and the World Health Organisation, as well as the commitment of B-FAST, the young patients, together with their caretakers, were able to be evacuated from Gaza to Belgium.

The patients are currently being treated in local hospitals. The transport was provided by Romania under the coordination of the European Union, which plays a key role in the organisation of such an emergency aid operation. Furthermore, the operation was carried out in close cooperation with the National Crisis Centre and Fedasil and the Immigration Office.

A similar operation took place on 29 July 2024. These medical evacuation operations are part of a series of B-FAST operations in the region, including donations of essential goods. Belgium has been actively involved in providing humanitarian aid to the affected population since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.