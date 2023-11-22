B-FAST provides emergency assistance for the residents of Gaza

In the context of the crisis in the Middle East, in response to received requests for assistance, Belgium, through B-FAST, has offered emergency aid to the residents of Gaza. This includes tents, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, and a significant donation of medical equipment and medicines mobilized by the Federal Public Service (FPS) Public Health.

The acceptance and coordination of emergency aid for the Gaza Strip are handled by the Directorate-General of the European Commission for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), in consultation, notably, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Upon acceptance of the B-FAST offer, the materials will be transported from Ostend Airport to El-Arish Airport in Egypt through the humanitarian air bridge established by DG ECHO. Once in Egypt, the materials will be managed by the Egyptian Red Crescent and transported to Gaza.

This coordination mechanism with field actors allows prioritizing essential needs and prevents overloading storage facilities in the border area between Egypt and Gaza.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.