B-FAST responds to an aid request from the Czech Republic and Poland after severe flooding

In mid-September Central Europe was hit by heavy rainfall. This resulted in severe flooding, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes. Following these floods, the Czech Republic and Poland introduced an international request for aid via the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

Belgium responded and is donating more than 350 dehumidifiers and construction dryers to the Czech Republic and Poland for a total worth of 156.000 euro. These will be delivered in the coming days. Now that water levels are gradually decreasing, dryers will ensure that flooded houses become habitable again and that residents can return to their homes. In addition, Belgium has also decided to send insecticides worth a total of 25.000 euros to the Czech Republic in order to meet the authorities' request.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.

"The aid to Poland and the Czech Republic is desperately needed after the floods. In addition to human loss, people have also lost their possessions. We stand in solidarity with them. The floods are a consequence of climate change. Europe is not being spared. We see what happens when we do nothing. That is why it is so important to achieve the climate ambitions. With B-FAST, we remain ready to quickly and efficiently organize emergency aid in the event of acute disasters such as this one." - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health in charge of Development Cooperation and Major Cities Policy.

“Floods in Central Europe have a devastating impact on the lives of the people there. Faced with this disaster, it is essential to show our solidarity with our European partners, and to come to the aid of those affected. We are mobilizing to allow victims to quickly return to their homes.” - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions.