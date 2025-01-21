B-FAST sends medical and shelter supplies to Lebanon

On January 20th, Belgium, through B-FAST, has once again donated medical equipment and shelter items to Lebanon, in order to help the population cover their greatest needs. Belgium also provides humanitarian support to Lebanon through contributions to the funds of various humanitarian actors, including OCHA and the IFRC.

The escalation of violence in Lebanon has further increased the vulnerability of the population. In order to respond to the humanitarian emergency and provide medical care to the population, the Lebanese authorities have submitted a request for assistance to the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

Belgium has decided, within the framework of B-FAST, to support European efforts and to send medical and shelter equipment worth 170,000 euros to Lebanon. The donation includes thermal blankets, mattresses, kitchen utensils for families and defibrillators. This equipment should help cover the most pressing needs of the local population.

The material and goods left for Beirut on a Defence flight and was handed over to the Lebanese Ministry of Health on January 20th. A B-FAST team with staff from Defence and Foreign Affairs, went on site to facilitate the handover of the equipment.

In addition to this B-FAST in-kind contribution, Belgium also provides humanitarian support to Lebanon through donations to various international humanitarian organisations. They are in the best position to respond quickly to the most urgent needs. In 2024, Belgium has amongst others donated €17 million to OCHA, the UN humanitarian agency, and €3.5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), part of which has been released for emergency aid in Lebanon. Belgium has also contributed €4 million to a special fund for Lebanon. Thanks to this international solidarity, Belgium hopes to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Lebanese population.

