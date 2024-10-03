B-FAST sends medical material to Lebanon

The escalation of violence in Lebanon has exposed the vulnerability of the health infrastructure. In order to respond to humanitarian emergencies and provide medical care to the civilian population, the Lebanese authorities have submitted a request for assistance to the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

In the framework of B-FAST, Belgium has decided to support the European efforts and send medical material worth a total of 150.000 euros to Lebanon. This material should help cover the most urgent needs of public hospitals that are dealing with a large influx of patients.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.

“What is happening in the region right now defies all imagination. The escalating violence is creating one of the worst humanitarian crises of the past 25 years. At this very moment, millions of children in Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank and Israel are living in fear day and night. Tens of thousands of dead, the vast majority women and children, tens of thousands wounded, and in the meantime millions of people are fleeing, because the extremes have seized political and military power. This must stop immediately with a ceasefire for all parties. The path to diplomacy is the only way. This escalation is not in the least in the interests of the citizens involved, nor of Europe. We need peace and stability in the region, not violence and flows of refugees.” - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health in charge of Development Cooperation and Major Cities Policy.

“These past days, hundreds of people have been injured in Lebanon in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Belgium is therefore responding to Lebanon’s request for assistance via the European Union’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC). We call on all parties to de-escalate. A release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire are the only way to a peaceful solution and peace in the region.” - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions.

