B-FAST sends more humanitarian material to Lebanon

In the framework of B-FAST, Belgium is sending medical equipment worth 100.000 euros and shelter solutions worth 80.000 euros to Lebanon.

The escalation of violence in Lebanon has had an enormous impact on the humanitarian situation. In order to respond to humanitarian emergencies and provide medical care to the civilian population, the Lebanese authorities have submitted a request for assistance to the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

In the framework of B-FAST, Belgium has decided to once again support the European efforts and send medical material worth 100.000 euros and shelter solutions worth 80.000 euros to Lebanon. This material should help cover the most urgent needs of public hospitals that are dealing with a large influx of patients, and provide shelter to the most deprived. This donation is in addition to the first B-FAST delivery of medical material worth 150.000 euros, which took place on 12 October 2024.

“It is important that the spiral of violence stops quickly and that Lebanon can hoist itself out of the current societal, social and economic crisis. The Lebanese people are facing a harsh winter. Hospitals are also under pressure. That’s why we need to expand our support. More medical material, such as medicines, tents and sleeping bags is essential to get through the winter.” - The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health, in charge of Development Cooperation and Major Cities Policy.

"The conflict in the Middle East is getting a little worse every day, while the living conditions of the local population are deteriorating. Since the beginning of the crisis, our country has been assisting affected citizens through B-FAST. We will provide the Lebanese authorities with medical products to support the health system, and deliver them as well shelter capacity." - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, the Ministry of Defense and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.

