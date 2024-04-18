B-FAST sends new emergency aid to the Middle East

In response to received requests for assistance, Belgium, through B-FAST, has decided to offer emergency assistance to the Ministry of Health of the Arab Republic of Egypt. This involves supporting the Egyptian health system, under pressure following the crisis in Gaza.

This Thursday, April 18, trucks are leaving Brucargo, the cargo area of Brussels Airport, in order to transport to Egypt – via Cologne airport in Germany – nearly 5 tons of medical products from stocks strategies of the Federal Public Service (FPS) Public Health and sent within the framework of B-FAST.

This operation is part of a series of donations from B-FAST which have taken place or are underway in the context of the crisis in the Middle East in order to relieve the urgent needs of civilian populations in Gaza or who have left Gaza.

B-FAST is the structure of the federal government that is activated when providing emergency aid abroad and consists of the FPS Home Affairs, the FPS Policy and Support (BOSA), the FPS Public Health, Defence and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, in which the Prime Minister's Office is also involved.