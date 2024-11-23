Belgian Economic Mission to Brazil - São Paulo

From 22 November to 1 December, Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, representing His Majesty the King, will lead an economic mission to Brazil. Accompanied by a ministerial delegation and approximately 400 participants from various sectors, the mission will visit São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to promote Belgium as an attractive partner and gateway to the European market.

The mission’s first stop is São Paulo, Brazil’s economic capital.



Sunday 24 November



The mission officially begins on Sunday with a visit to Solvay’s Paulinia site. The delegation will witness the groundbreaking efforts of this global leader in the chemical industry, committed to sustainable practices. As a pioneer in its field, Solvay is at the forefront of the transition towards carbon neutrality by 2050, demonstrating its dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. The Paulinia site, home to the largest greenhouse gas emission reduction project in the Americas, serves as a landmark of progress and a symbol of possibility in the fight against climate change.



Monday 25 November



Monday will start with a seminar on possible cooperation between Brazil and Belgium in the field of bioeconomy, with 2 major subthemes: sustainable agriculture and industrial biotechnology. Bioeconomy is one of the focus sectors of the new government of Brazil, while Belgium has a strong knowledge economy which is historically specialised in fundamental and applied research, the basis for an innovative bioeconomy.

A panel on the challenges of universal access to quality healthcare in Brazil is next on the programme. Belgian pharma and medtech companies, like GSK and UCB, are already active in Brazil either with branches or subsidiaries. Others have shown interest in the market. Healthcare is also the focus of the visit to the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, where UCB will showcase its commitment for the health of Brazilians, as well as for research and clinical and patient support.

Ports play a crucial role in the Brazilian economy. Later on Monday a seminar tailored to showcase the state-of-the-art project references of our marine engineering companies will take centre stage. The second part of this conference will focus on capacity building in key areas shaping the future of the port industry. Brazil is seeking innovative and sustainable solutions to tap into the potential of its inland waterways. With extensive expertise in ports, logistics, innovation, and sustainability, our worldclass engineering companies have a unique ability to contribute to port development in Brazil.

After an event to make companies and other stakeholders aware of the need for sustainable value chain management, the day will end with an evening where Brussels will be placed in the spotlight as a well-established tourist destination.



Tuesday 26 November



Sustainable buildings and architecture, smart and sustainable cities and regions, and climate-resilient infrastructure are at the heart of Tuesday’s first event. This seminar aims to showcase exemplary initiatives and best practices, as well as innovative technological solutions developed by Belgium and Brazil to build more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities and regions for the future.

The delegation will then move to the residence of the Belgian Consul-General for a celebration of the existing relations and the strengthening of future partnerships in logistics and trade of food, with a focus on Belgian pears and Brazilian coffee.

The 30-year partnership between Sonaca, a renowned Belgian aerospace company, and Embraer, the flagship of the Brazilian industry, is facing challenging times with the ongoing energy transition. This first Belgian high level visit to Embraer will pave the way for an even more dynamic aeronautics diplomacy between our two countries.

A lunchtime event on building a low-carbon hydrogen economy will be attended by decision makers from industries, R&D institutions, government stakeholders, leading associations and port authorities of both countries.

Two official meetings will take place on Tuesday. HRH Princess Astrid and the accompanying ministers will meet with Geraldo Alckmin, Vice-President of Brazil, and – later in the day – with the Governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas.



Wednesday 27 November



On Wednesday morning, Puratos Brazil will present its 35-year history of operations in the country, its social project Bakery School and its innovation centre, with a presentation by their Brazilian chefs.

Before the delegation boards the plane for Rio de Janeiro to continue the mission, the Federation of Belgian Enterprises, in cooperation with the Federação das Indústrias do Estado de São Paulo (FIESP), organises a high level luncheon for business leaders to facilitate networking between Belgian and Brazilian companies and to engage with both Belgian and Brazilian senior officials in order to discuss actions and priorities.



A separate press release for the second leg of the mission in Rio de Janeiro will be issued on Wednesday.

The full programme and all relevant details about the Belgian economic mission to Brazil are available on the official website www.belgianeconomicmission.be.

