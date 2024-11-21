Belgian Economic Mission to Brazil: Strengthening Partnerships and Exploring Opportunities

From 22 November to 1 December, Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, representing His Majesty the King, will lead an economic mission to Brazil. A large delegation from various sectors will accompany her to São Paulo, the economic capital of the country, and Rio de Janeiro to promote Belgium’s image as an attractive partner and gateway to the European market.

With its numerous strengths, including a vast consumer market, a renowned academic sector, and cultural proximity, Brazil offers abundant opportunities. The country’s financial stability and commitment to sustainable development attract both investors and businesses. Brazil is known for its key sectors such as aerospace, agribusiness, renewable energy, mining, infrastructure, and logistics. It also boasts prestigious universities, advanced financial services, and a thriving creative economy.



Official delegation, participants, and sectors



Princess Astrid will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation that includes Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions; Rudi Vervoort, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region; Matthias Diependaele, Minister-President of the Flemish Government and Flemish Minister for Economy, Innovation, Industry, Foreign Affairs, Digitalization, and Facilities Management; and Pierre-Yves Jeholet, Vice-President of the Walloon Government and Walloon Minister for Economy, Industry, Employment, Training, and Foreign Trade.

The official delegation will be joined by approximately 400 participants from the economic, financial, academic, and political sectors. This mission offers a unique opportunity for Belgian companies to forge new partnerships or strengthen existing relationships. The extensive programme includes business-to-business (B2B) meetings, engagements with local academic and research institutions, participation in cross-sectoral high-level seminars, and visits to major Belgian companies already established in Brazil.

The sectors featured during this Belgian economic mission include aerospace; healthcare and life sciences; cleantech and renewable energy; circular and bio-economy; ports, infrastructure, and construction; digital technologies and fintech; agribusiness, sustainable agriculture, and food; and entertainment and gaming.



Organisation



The Princely economic missions are jointly organised by the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Belgian Foreign Trade Agency, and the three regional agencies responsible for trade and investment promotion: Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), Brussels Invest & Export (hub.brussels), and the Walloon Export and Foreign Investment Agency (AWEX).



Bilateral relations



Belgium and Brazil share a long history of bilateral relations. As early as the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Belgian companies achieved economic success in Brazil through investments across various sectors, fostering broader societal interactions. This mission aims to further highlight and deepen these economic, political, and cultural connections.



Official meetings



During the mission, Princess Astrid and the accompanying ministers will hold official meetings with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, the Governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas, the Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, and (TBC) the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes.

The full programme and all relevant details about the Belgian Economic Mission to Brazil are available on the official website: www.belgianeconomicmission.be.

Separate press releases for the two legs of the mission (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro) will be issued on Saturday and Wednesday.