Belgian Economic Mission to Norway

From 16 to 19 June, Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, representing His Majesty the King, will lead an economic mission to the Kingdom of Norway. A broad economic and academic delegation will travel to Oslo to strengthen Belgium's image as an attractive partner and gateway to the European market. Norway, which does not belong to the European Union, has access to the European Single Market through the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) without being a member of the European Customs Union.

Official delegation and participants

Princess Astrid will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation consisting of the Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib, the Minister-President of Flanders and Flemish Minister of Foreign Policy, Culture, Digitisation and Facility Management, Jan Jambon, the Vice-President of the Government of Wallonia and Walloon Minister of Climate, Energy, Mobility and Infrastructure, Philippe Henry and the State Secretary of the Brussels-Capital Region, in charge of Urbanism and Heritage, European and International Relations, Foreign Trade and Fire Fighting and Emergency Medical Aid, Ans Persoons. Federal Minister for Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten will also take part in activities on energy and energy transition.

The official delegation, will be joined by more than 450 participants, including representatives of various companies, business federations, chambers of commerce and other organisations active in Belgium's main economic sectors. They will participate in an extensive programme of meetings with local companies ('B2B'), seminars and company visits to key players in the Belgian economy present in Norway. Representatives from academia will also be present to strengthen cooperation with Norwegian research institutions, which value Belgium for its scientific excellence.

The sectors covered in the Princely Economic Mission to Norway are life sciences and pharma, energy and energy transition, with a focus on green hydrogen, offshore wind energy and carbon capture and storage, port logistics, infrastructure, circular economy, including on sustainable design and construction, equestrian technology, e-learning and the food sector, with a special taste for Belgian strawberries. The mission will mainly take place in Oslo, where a seminar on human rights in business will also take place at the Nobel Peace Centre.

Organisation

The Princely Economic Missions are organised jointly by the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Foreign Trade Agency and the three regional agencies responsible for promoting trade and investment (Flanders Investment & Trade/FIT, Brussels Invest & Export /hub.brussels, Agence Wallonne à l'Exportation et aux Investissements étrangers/Awex).

Two countries linked by the North Sea

Norway and Belgium traditionally maintain strong trade relations, with energy and biopharma playing an important role. For instance, the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge is Norway's natural gas gateway to Europe, and joint projects are being developed for sustainable energy transition toward zero emissions and the decarbonisation of industry, with a focus on port clusters. Norway strives to diversify its economy and is looking at Belgian know-how in biopharma and science (including strong exports of vaccines) and offshore wind energy. On the other hand, Norway is well ahead on the electrification of its car fleet, which offers useful insights for Belgian economic actors with a view to recycling electric vehicles and their batteries.

Like Belgium, Norway advocates a rules-based international order, multilateralism, human rights, the rule of law and sustainable development. This will be made concrete during the Business & Human Rights seminar - organised by FPS Foreign Affairs at the Nobel Peace Centre - where a panel discussion will interpret both countries' commitment to the UN Global Compact, whereby companies voluntarily commit to putting human rights and social justice at the heart of their policies. These are shared values conducive to investment and strengthening our respective economies.

Official meetings

Princess Astrid and the ministerial delegation will meet with Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland as well as Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Andreas Bjelland Eriksen during the economic mission. They will also pay a courtesy visit to the Norwegian Royal Family. Minister Lahbib will additionally meet with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

The full program and all useful information on the Belgian Economic Mission to Norway are available on the following website: https://www.belgianeconomicmission.be

