Belgian Economic Mission in Osaka – sustainable chemical & life sciences

On December 8, Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, representing His Majesty the King, is leading the Belgian economic mission to Osaka.

Princess Astrid will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib, Minister-President of the Government of Flanders, Jan Jambon, and Brussels State Secretary responsible for Urbanism and Heritage, European and International Relations and Foreign Trade, Pascal Smet.

During their visit to Osaka, the delegation will explore investment opportunities in the sustainable chemical and life-sciences sectors and emphasise the importance of technological innovation.

Princess Astrid and the official delegation will start the day with a Success Stories Breakfast, featuring 8 successful Belgian business experiences on the Japanese market. Subsequently, the delegation will attend an event promoting investments in the chemical industry for a sustainable future. Belgium hosts Europe’s largest integrated petrochemical centre in the port of Antwerp-Bruges and state-of-the art infrastructure that are appealing for international investors. Next, the delegation will celebrate a new partnership between Air Water Inc. and the Belgian company Xylergy in order to develop an innovative project in renewable energy that will be implemented in Matsumoto.

In the afternoon, the programme will highlight the Belgian excellence and know-how in the field of life sciences. A thematic lunch will showcase the entire end-to-end value chain of biopharma in Belgium. Thereafter, a Lifescience Conference will present this innovative Belgian ecosystem to Japanese decision makers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector. The conference will look at the challenges and opportunities within the sector and how to react to changing needs through innovation. Continued Belgium-Japan life science interactions are aimed at new business opportunities and increased partnerships and investments.

Princess Astrid and the official delegation will also emphasise the importance of technological innovation during their visit of the Daikin Technical Innovation Center in Osaka. Daikin TIC conducts basic research and application development of products for HVAC-R, chemicals and oil hydraulics. The visit will celebrate the close cooperation of TIC in Osaka with the Daikin Europe Development Center in Ostend and Ghent.

The full programme and all useful information on the Belgian economic mission to Japan are available on the following website: https://www.belgianeconomicmission.be

Follow the Belgian Economic Mission to Japan on social media: #BEmissionJPN