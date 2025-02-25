Belgian priorities on human rights in the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council

From February 24th to April 4th, 2025, the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council will take place in Geneva. From 2023 to 2026, Belgium sits, for the third time, on this most important human rights body in the world. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot will attend the opening of the 58th session on February 25th, to present Belgium's priorities in the field of human rights.

After all, the protection and promotion of human rights is and remains a priority of Belgian foreign policy. Belgium's commitment to the UN Human Rights Council is a concrete illustration of this. That is why Belgium is already a candidate for a mandate in the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2031-2033.

For Minister Prévot, "the defense of human rights is much more than a priority, it is a moral responsibility. Today, in the four corners of the world, these rights are increasingly flouted: the rights of women, of the LGBTQIA+ community, all forms of racism, ... Belgium is also firmly opposed to the death penalty, a practice that denies human dignity and undermines the universal values on which our society is based, and yet it is still present in dozens of countries around the world. We will continue to fight for a world where justice and compassion prevail over violence.”

During the current mandate, Belgium is specifically committed to the following areas:

the rule of law and the strengthening of accountability

the promotion of civic space and the protection of human rights defenders

gender equality and the fight against discrimination

These themes run like a thread through the Belgian mandate and will continue to be a priority in this last year of our mandate. This is all the more important at a time when multilateralism and the universality of human rights are under threat and a traditional partner such as the United States has chosen to disengage from the Human Rights Council. Respect for the principles of international law, as well as the protection and promotion of human rights and our democratic values, are nevertheless the best guarantee for peace, security and sustainable development.

The 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council will address both geographical and thematic issues. Among others, the human rights situations in Afghanistan, the occupied Palestinian territories, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Ukraine, Syria and Belarus will be closely monitored by Belgium. Our thematic priorities are children's rights, the fight against the death penalty and the protection of human rights defenders. As always, the Belgian positions will be determined in consultation with the EU partners.

Minister Prévot will address the Human Rights Council during the ministerial part on February 25th. During a panel debate on the death penalty, he will also speak on behalf of the eight countries that are jointly committed to this theme. Belgium is a strong advocate of the universal abolition of the death penalty and, together with its partners, will present a new resolution on the issue of the death penalty in the Human Rights Council in September 2025. The Minister will also participate in an event on the worrying human rights situation in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion. On top of that, several meetings with counterparts and representatives of the international organisations present in Geneva are planned. Finally, the Minister also intends to address the UN Conference on Disarmament.

