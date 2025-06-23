Belgium and Chile: historical partners, together in a sustainable way towards the challenges of the future – Santiago de Chile

From 24 to 26 June 2025, Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Belgians, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, Maxime Prévot, will pay a State Visit to Chile, at the invitation of President Gabriel Boric.

The program includes several political, diplomatic, economic, scientific and social meetings in Santiago de Chile and in the Antofagasta region. The State Visit will highlight the cultural and political proximity, as well as the complementarity between our two countries in a wide range of themes. It will also further consolidate our presence and economic interests in a country of primal importance in terms of economic security, sustainable development and cutting-edge research.



Belgium and Chile, top partners



In 1832, the young Belgian state appointed a consul in the city of Valparaiso, whose port soon became an important stopover for our emerging merchant navy. From these simple economic links, bilateral relations between Belgium and Chile have intensified and diversified over time, thanks to a long tradition of investment by Belgian companies and decades of presence of our international cooperation, including academically and culturally.

Today, Chile stands out for its deep attachment to the principles and values that Belgium shares, such as the defense of multilateralism and the international legal order, respect for human rights, gender equality and the fight against climate change. In a changing geopolitical context, Chile remains an ally of choice, with significant potential to strengthen our ties. Chile's economic dynamism, particularly in the mining and energy sectors, its strategic anchoring in the Pacific, its environmental policy and its commitment to scientific research continue to provide new opportunities in our bilateral relations.



Day 1



Belgium's solidarity after the 1973 coup d'état proves the closeness and friendship between our two peoples. At that time, thousands of Chileans were granted asylum in Belgium. They contribute to the richness of our relationships to this day. The State Visit will therefore start with a conversation between the King and (descendants of) Chileans who found refuge in the residence of the Belgian ambassador in Santiago during the dictatorship.

At the same time, the Queen will meet with children who are being cared for in the Corporación de Ayuda al Niño Quemado (COANIQUEM). This private institution provides free comprehensive rehabilitation to children with burns, works to prevent childhood burns, and trains professionals in the treatment and therapy of burns. To this end, COANIQUEM works closely with the University of Antwerp and the Belgian organisation OSCARE.

At the same time, Belgian and Chilean actors from academia, government and the private sector will meet throughout the morning to reshape urban sustainability, ecological resilience and ecological transitions – themes that are close to the hearts of both Belgium and Chile. This intersectoral dialogue will highlight Belgian academic and research excellence, highlight the opportunities for cooperation within the EU-Latin America framework, and identify synergies and complementary strengths for bilateral and multilateral initiatives.

After General Bernardo O'Higgins, one of the founders of Chilean independence, is honored in front of the monument that bears his name, the Royal Couple will be officially received by President Boric. The meeting between the King and the President will be followed by a meeting between the President and a ministerial delegation, while the Queen will visit the Museo Chileno de Arte Precolombino, which houses more than 3,000 artifacts from the Mayan, Aztec, Inca and Mapuche cultures. The morning ends with the State Lunch, offered by President Boric.

In the afternoon, the Queen will visit the La Pintana district to meet with the local Mapuche community, an indigenous people from southern Chile. It will be an opportunity to discover their traditional dances, sports and games and to talk to school-age children.

At the same time, the King and Minister Maxime Prévot will meet with the President of the Chilean Senate, Manuel José Ossandón, and the President of the Chilean House of Representatives, José Miguel Castro Bascuñán. Minister Maxime Prévot will afterwards meet his Chilean counterpart Alberto van Klaveren.

"Politically, Chile is a reliable and essential partner for Belgium. We share a deep commitment to the rule of law, democracy, human rights and the fight against climate change. As one of the ten most important investors in Chile, Belgium confirms the solidity of our economic partnership with this State Visit. This visit is a unique opportunity to strengthen our visibility and consolidate our ties in strategic sectors ranging from critical raw materials to green hydrogen and space collaboration."

In the afternoon, a high-level economic dialogue will also take place in parallel, highlighting the dynamic cooperation between Belgium and Chile in building resilient and sustainable industries. Chile aims to produce the cheapest green hydrogen in the world within a few years and become one of the world's largest exporters of green energy molecules. Given Belgium's ambition as a regional hub in the distribution of green hydrogen in Europe, this offers important opportunities for cooperation. Leaders from the public and private sectors will discuss the pioneering partnerships between Belgium and Chile in the areas of circular manufacturing, sustainable innovation and green hydrogen.

The day will end with the traditional official Belgian reception, hosted by the Ambassador of Belgium, H.E. Christian de Lannoy. This event will be an opportunity for Belgians and Chileans to exchange views and forge links, in an emblematic place, the Palacio Cousiño Museum, which lodged King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola during their own State Visit in 1965.