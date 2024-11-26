Belgium and the EU organise the second meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution (28 November, Egmont Palace)

On 28 November 2024, Belgium and the European Union will host the second meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the Egmont Palace in Brussels. The Global Alliance was established on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2024 and has already met for the first time in Riyadh on 30 and 31 October 2024. The meeting will be opened by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib.

On 28 November 2024the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution will meet at the Egmont Palace in Brussels at the initiative of Belgium and the European Union. This will already be the second meeting since the creation of the Global Alliance at the end of September, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly – a testament to the existing dynamism and political will. The meeting brings together high-level officials from countries around the world committed to the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution. The meeting in Brussels will focus mainly on concrete steps in the political, security and accountability field to make this solution a reality. The choice of Brussels as the location for this second meeting is due to the fact that the EU has its headquarters in our capital, but also because Belgium is seen as a bridge builder in this politically sensitive issue.

Belgium is co-organising this meeting to underline the urgency of peace, the importance of dialogue and the imperative of respecting international law. The two-state solution, which allows an independent Palestinian state to coexist with the State of Israel in peace and security, is considered by Belgium to be the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, and the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Federal Cultural Institutions, Hadja Lahbib, will open the meeting, for whom both the topic has always been a priority. It will also be the last meeting that High Representative Borrell and Minister Lahbib will host together in their current roles.

"The two-state solution is and remains the only realistic path to a lasting peace, not only for Israelis and Palestinians, but also for the entire region. It is essential to also include civil society in this intergovernmental process, in order to lay the strongest possible foundations for a peaceful future in which the two States can coexist in security and mutual respect. The meeting of the Global Alliance initiated by Belgium and the EU shows the continued commitment of Belgium and the EU to implement this goal. The two-state solution is part of the long-term solution. In the short term, we call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of the hostages and full respect for international law by all parties.” Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Federal Cultural Institutions.



About the Global Alliance for the implementation of the two-state solution



The Global Alliance for the Implementation of the two-state solution was established at the initiative of the EU and Arab countries in the margins of the UN General Assembly on 26 September 2024. The Global Alliance brings together countries and international organizations. Through this initiative, the international community seeks to make the two-state solution a reality by encouraging new ideas and promoting dialogue. The Global Alliance met for the first time in Riyadh on 30 and 31 October 2024.

