Belgium is committed to an integrated approach to climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution

On 27 March 2026, the FPS Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the FPS Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment, organised a conference at the Egmont Palace to mark the publication of the latest report by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), “Environmental Outlook on the Triple Planetary Crisis”. The event brought together numerous Belgian stakeholders, including many authorities from European to local level, alongside representatives from businesses, civil society, think tanks and academia. The aim of the conference was to gain a better understanding of the consequences of this triple crisis – climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution – for Belgium and Europe, and to share concrete examples in order to develop a more integrated policy on these issues.

In its report (abridged version), the OECD emphasises that the three environmental problems reinforce one another and that better-coordinated policy measures are needed at both international and national levels to tackle these intertwined challenges. Internationally, the link to the third crisis – namely pollution – is given less attention in policy.

Belgium continues to work towards greater resilience and a more integrated environmental policy at both international and national levels.

The Belgian Centre for Climate Change Risk Analysis (CERAC) investigates how different environmental crises influence one another and collectively impact Belgium’s security, health and economy. It conducts risk analyses on climate change and other environmental limits, whilst providing advice to policymakers, such as the National Security Council. CERAC published the first national risk assessment and identified the key actions that need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, Belgium is making progress in combining biodiversity protection and climate adaptation, partly thanks to increased investment in nature-based solutions.

Belgium is also fully committed to the fight against plastic pollution, such as reducing single-use plastics, tackling marine litter and the significant increase in circular economy projects. This provides a positive foundation for tackling the remaining challenges. In addition, Belgium advocates internationally for an ambitious Plastics Treaty with binding targets, aimed at ending plastic pollution, protecting human health and the environment, and promoting a circular economy for plastics. Protecting the health of people, animals and plants against pollution from harmful substances and products is a priority.

Moreover, our country is increasingly applying the ‘Do No Significant Harm’ (DNSH) principle. This excludes policy measures and investments that could cause significant environmental damage. Belgium has demonstrated its ability to successfully integrate this principle, including in the federal recovery plan and in EU-funded programmes.

This approach is closely aligned with the OECD’s key recommendations, such as better aligning financing with integrated environmental objectives, more targeted research and strengthening the circular economy. The momentum gained is confirmed by the systematic application of DNSH in European funding and the strong growth of circular projects in our country.

“The message is clear: climate, biodiversity and pollution are closely intertwined; their consequences will increase if we do not take action; and only greater coherence between sectors will enable us to tackle them. We must mitigate the consequences, adapt and prepare for a world in which living conditions will be less comfortable if nothing is done,” Heidy Rombouts, Director-General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid.

