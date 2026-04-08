Belgium continues to support Lebanon by providing new emergency aid supplies via B-FAST

The war in the Middle East continues to hit the population in Lebanon hard. After a first donation in March, Belgium is once again responding to this need for help by sending additional emergency aid supplies via B-FAST, in order to help this highly vulnerable population.

The escalation of violence in the region continues. Given the persistence of the crisis, the humanitarian situation continues to worsen. The impact of the hostilities on the Lebanese population is increasing, and is forcing many people to leave their homes, deprived of their belongings. The latest figures from the Lebanese authorities put the death toll at over 1,300 and about 3,500 injured. The total number of displaced people exceeds one million people, of whom nearly 136,300 people are currently housed in one of the 663 collective shelters in Lebanon.

In order to respond to the humanitarian emergency faced by these displaced populations, the Lebanese authorities have renewed their appeal for assistance, both bilaterally and through the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). B-FAST responded quickly and has mobilised for a new donation of basic emergency aid supplies, comprised of hygiene kits, blankets and food rations. B-FAST will send these supplies to Lebanon for a total sum of approximately 150.000 EUR. Transportation of these emergency goods is made possible by the support of the European Union.

Belgium thus continues to support the displaced populations. With this donation, we confirm our solidarity and B-FAST's active commitment to international aid.