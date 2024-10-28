Belgium deeply regrets the anti-UNRWA laws adopted today by the Israeli parliament

Recognising the indispensable and irreplaceable role the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plays in alleviating the hardships of millions of Palestinian refugees, Belgium joined the many calls over the past few months to request the Knesset not to proceed with the adoption of these laws that aim to ban UNRWA from operating within Israeli territories, East Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank. These laws are intended to revoke UNRWA's privileges and immunities, prohibit contact with Israeli authorities, and close its offices, significantly impacting the agency's ability to provide services to Palestinian refugees.

We deplore that once again the strong appeals of the international community have been ignored. The Knesset has deliberately chosen to reject the mandate granted to UNRWA by the UN General Assembly. These laws are in direct breach of Israel’s obligations under international law. The eviction of a UN agency sets a disastrous precedent that deeply undermines the multilateral system and the United Nations itself.

Belgium is extremely concerned by the consequences the implementation of these laws will have for the millions of Palestinian refugees who rely on UNRWA’s essential services for their sustenance and dignity. Simultaneously, we support UNRWA’s ongoing efforts and commitment to fully implement the recommendations of the Colonna report on UNRWA’s neutrality.

Furthermore, we are deeply alarmed by the impact on the global humanitarian response in Gaza and in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, and on the stability of the entire region. We repeat our call to the Israeli Government, as an occupying power, to abide by its international obligations, leave the privileges and immunities of UNRWA untouched and live up to its responsibility to facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms as well as the provision of sorely needed basic services to the civilian population.

As long as there is no global, just and sustainable solution to the conflict and to the status of Palestinian refugees, the mandate of UNRWA is vital, representing the United Nations’ responsibility towards the Question of Palestine.

The realisation of a two State solution, where Israel and Palestine can live side by side, in peace and security, is the only way to put an end to the violence and the intolerable sufferings of the civilian populations.

