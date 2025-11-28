Belgium elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation

On Friday, Belgium was elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation in London. This will enable our country to influence international shipping policy over the next two years.



A seat of great importance for our country



The Council is the executive body of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), which is responsible for the international shipping policy within the UN. This includes safety standards, the training of seafarers and environmental regulations such as the Net-Zero Framework. Decisions therefore have a major impact on our economy and on the entire logistics chain.

The Council determines the priorities and budget of the IMO. Belgium is located on one of the busiest sea routes in the world, has a rapidly growing fleet and is home to the second largest port in Europe. It is therefore crucial for our country to have a say in international shipping policy.



Belgium's added value for the IMO



Being a member of the IMO Council is not only important for Belgium, Belgium is also important for the IMO. Our country focuses on five themes:

Sharing knowledge: Belgium is a pioneer in areas such as autonomous shipping and alternative fuels. Sharing this expertise with other countries is crucial to overcoming the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Security: Through legislation and partnerships, our country already took many measures against the smuggling of illegal goods, exotic animals and human beings. Belgium is now also calling for a stronger policy at international level.

Sustainability: the maritime sector should become carbon neutral by 2050. Our sector is already at the forefront of sustainable projects, and international policy frameworks provide the necessary guarantees to keep ambitious investments competitive.

Innovation: new technologies play a key role in the future of the maritime sector. With our offshore wind farms and innovative maritime sector, we are among the international leaders.

Welfare of seafarers: seafarers are at the heart of the maritime chain. Belgium is committed to ensuring their safety and preventing intimidation. Everyone should feel welcome, including women and LGBTIQ+ persons.



Elected in Category C for States with special interests



The IMO Council consists of 40 members divided into three categories:

Category A: 10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services

Category B: 10 States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade

Category C: 20 States that have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and who represent all major geographic areas of the world

The Council has a two-year mandate and is elected by the 176 Member States during the General Assembly. This took place in London from 24 to 28 November. Belgium was elected in Category C.

The Belgian election campaign was run in close cooperation with the Minister in charge of the North Sea Annelies Verlinden, the FPS Foreign Affairs, and the sector (Royal Belgian Shipowners' Association). DG Shipping (FPS Mobility and Transport) led the campaign. Thanks to their commitment, Belgium can continue to build the future of shipping on an international level.