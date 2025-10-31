Belgium fully supports multilateralism as a vector of social progress at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha

From November 4th to 6th, 2025, Belgium will participate in the Second World Social Summit for Development in Doha (Qatar). Meeting at the level of Heads of State or Government, the Summit aims to promote social development globally and accelerate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As co-facilitator, Belgium, alongside Morocco, played its role as a bridge builder in the negotiations on the Political Declaration, which led to the holding of this Summit.

The Belgian delegation will be led by His Majesty the King and the Minister for Consumer Protection, the Fight against Social Fraud, Persons with Disabilities, and Equal Opportunities, Rob Beenders, as well as the CEO of Enabel, Jean Van Wetter.

The updating of the 1995 Copenhagen Declaration and the Plan of Action on topics such as minimum universal social protection, universal health coverage, adequate housing, education for all and decent work will be the highlights of this major global event.

In a global context marked by tensions, the Doha summit demonstrates that a consensus is still possible around the common values of social justice, inclusion and dignity.

Supporting the European proposal, our country will pay particular attention to youth employment, child labour, forced labour, human trafficking, and the improvement of productivity through the formalisation of the informal economy.

"Belgium has worked intensively for the holding of the Second World Summit for Social Development, which brings a message of hope and inclusiveness. This Summit demonstrates that social development is not a dream, but a choice. A political choice. A moral choice. And a necessary choice.” – Heidy Rombouts, Director-General for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid at the FPS Foreign Affairs.

In addition, on 4 November, Team Belgium will organise, together with the International Labour Organisation and UNICEF, a session co-led by young delegates, aimed at understanding the extent to which current initiatives in the field of social protection and employment respond to their realities and expectations, and to explore the best ways to strengthen their participation in the development of integrated solutions for the future.

"At Enabel, we believe in co-creation: involving young people from the start – in design, implementation and monitoring – not as beneficiaries, but as partners and innovators. Cooperation agencies should create platforms for young people to exchange and learn across borders. – Jean Van Wetter, CEO of Enabel.

Through its strong involvement in the holding of this Summit, Belgium reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism as a vector of social progress.

