Belgium gives new contribution of €1.5 million to humanitarian demining in Iraq and Syria

In the framework of support given since 2019 to the activities of the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq and Syria, Belgium has decided on a new contribution of 1.5 million euros in 2024. In recent years, Belgium has supported demining in Iraq and Syria for more than 11 million euros.

Why is it important to contribute to demining in Iraq and Syria?

The need for demining in Iraq and Syria remains very high. Contamination from landmines and other explosive remnants has an impact not only on the immediate safety of boys and girls as well as women and men, but also on their access to humanitarian aid, on their access to livelihood, on the possibility of reconstruction and stabilization and on sustainable development (education, health care, etc.).

In Iraq, UNMAS supports demining authorities through capacity building and technical support. UNMAS is committed to strengthening local capacity by facilitating knowledge transfer between international NGOs on the one hand, and national and local organizations on the other hand. The aim is for mine action to be more sustainable and efficient as well as to be ‘as local as possible and as international as needed’.

Iraq | UNMAS

In Syria, UNMAS plays an important role in the coordination of the mine clearance sector and enables other humanitarian actors to safely provide humanitarian assistance where necessary.

Syria | UNMAS

A gender-sensitive approach

Belgium welcomes the attention that UNMAS gives to gender mainstreaming and gender equality. Considering differences between men and women as well as how the presence of mines and explosive remnants impacts their lives helps prevent casualties and provide an adapted response for survivors. The deployment of female deminers and the integration of women into UNMAS's management structure shows local communities how gender barriers can be broken down for the benefit of the entire community.

Gender Mainstreaming | UNMAS

