Belgium-India Strategic Dialogue (15 July 2026) – Joint Statement

In an ever-changing world, Belgium and India recognise the importance of forging stronger partnerships to address common challenges and seize shared opportunities. On 15 July 2026, the two countries held the first meeting of the Belgium-India Strategic Dialogue, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations through a more structured and comprehensive partnership.

Anchored in the broader context of the European Union-India Strategic Partnership, the Belgium-India Strategic Dialogue will provide a regular, comprehensive and results-oriented framework for political engagement. The inaugural session of the Strategic Dialogue was co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium and H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India.

As stated by Minister Prévot, “The Belgian Economic Mission of March 2025 demonstrated the strength and dynamism of the economic ties between our two countries. Trade, investment and innovation continue to bring our two countries closer together and provide a solid foundation for future cooperation.”

Dr S. Jaishankar noted that, "Belgium occupies a special place in India’s engagement with Europe. As our bilateral partnership grows in depth and the India-EU relationship acquires greater strategic importance, this Strategic Dialogue will enable us to build on our complementarities and deliver tangible outcomes for our two countries and for our wider cooperation with Europe."

Building on these strong ties, Belgium and India agreed to deepen cooperation in areas including trade and investment, the green energy transition, innovation and technology, connectivity, defence, security, regional and global issues, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The Strategic Dialogue will be supported by regular high-level engagements between the two Governments, ensuring sustained political momentum. The two sides noted that upcoming high-level visits later this year would provide an important opportunity to advance key initiatives and translate shared ambitions into tangible outcomes for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The launch of the Strategic Dialogue was complemented by the EU-India Business Forum, including the participation of Indian and Belgian businesses, along with businesses from other European countries, held on the same day at the Federation of Belgian Enterprises (FEB). The Forum was attended by H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India; H.E. Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India; and H.E. Mr. Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and Information Technology of India. The Belgian side was represented by H.E. Mr. Matthias Diependaele, Minister-President of the Government of Flanders, and H.E. Mr. Adrien Dolimont, Minister-President of Wallonia. The Forum brought together public and private stakeholders from both countries as well as from the EU to discuss ways of translating the growing political momentum into concrete economic and trade opportunities, particularly in view of the conclusion of negotiations of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Belgium and India reaffirmed their shared commitment to a stronger, more ambitious and future-oriented partnership that benefits the peoples of both countries, in keeping with the growing importance of bilateral relations and the evolving international environment.