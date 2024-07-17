Belgium marks the Day of International Criminal Justice by launching an urgent appeal to States to place the fight against impunity at the center of their actions

Today July 17th, the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, will unfortunately be another day of suffering for victims around the world facing the consequences of an ongoing armed conflict in their region.

Belgium expresses its support for the civilian populations who are victims, day after day, of atrocious crimes, caught between several forces that oppose, without any regard for the law applicable to them, international humanitarian law.

This year again, there are millions of victims, including a very large number of women, children and the elderly. This is intolerable. We owe them justice, a restorative justice but also a preventive justice.

The fight against impunity must be at the center of our concerns and actions, both nationally and internationally.

The International Criminal Court is, in addition to national jurisdictions, an essential pillar in the fight against impunity for war crimes, crimes against humanity, crime of genocide and the crime of aggression.

But the Court is targeted daily by attacks of various kinds. These threats and attacks directly hinder its mission, its safety and the safety of its staff.

The fundamental principles of the Rome Statute, such as respect for the independence and impartiality of the Court, are seriously undermined. This is unacceptable.

Recently, Belgium, together with Slovenia, Chile, Jordan and Senegal, coordinated a draft declaration in support of the International Criminal Court, signed by 94 of the 124 States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC. Such a sign of cross-regional support demonstrates how the attacks on the Court and its staff members are considered extremely worrying.

We must stand united behind the Court, protect it from further threats and sanctions, and strengthen our judicial cooperation.

Belgium hopes that this Day of International Criminal Justice will be an opportunity for the international community to become aware of the urgency of giving priority to the rule of law and accountability, so that the generations of today and tomorrow can flourish in a world where justice and the rule of law reign.

