Belgium offers through B-FAST medical assistance to a patient from Ukraine

On January 8th, 2025, B-FAST evacuated a patient from Ukraine to Belgium to provide him with the necessary medical care. With this, Belgium reaffirms its consistent support for Ukraine.

Indeed, through various hospital infrastructures, Belgium makes care units available to receive wounded Ukrainians when necessary.

These medical evacuations are complementary to the support provided by Belgium to Ukraine thanks to B-FAST, through donations of equipment (generators, basic goods, etc.).

This operation is part of the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism. The patient was flown into Belgium by Norway.

For safety reasons and in respect of medical confidentiality, no additional information will be provided about the evacuated patient. In order to respect his privacy and for the proper functioning of the medical service that receives this patient, no interviews or reports will be allowed.