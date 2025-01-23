Belgium promotes Brussels as seat for the Ocean Biodiversity Convention

On Thursday 23 January 2025, Belgium presented its bid to host the secretariat of the "Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction" (BBNJ). The presentation took place at the Egmont Palace, in the large presence of the diplomatic community in Brussels. The bid confirms Belgium's strong commitment to actively contribute to the protection of the ocean through diplomacy and the promotion of international cooperation.

In 2023, the Member States of the United Nations adopted a historic treaty to protect the ocean and combat biodiversity loss in the high seas. The BBNJ treaty focuses on the protection of marine areas beyond national jurisdiction: an area that covers almost half of the Earth's surface and is crucial for ecosystems and climate regulation.

Belgium has been an active participant in the negotiations of the treaty since the beginning and has pushed for ambitious targets. Belgium is also a founding member of the Blue Leaders coalition, a group of countries that calls for the protection of at least 30% of the oceans by 2030. The Belgian candidacy to host the BBNJ-secretariat is therefore a reflection of Belgium's leadership in the field of ocean diplomacy. As the heart of Europe, Brussels is also a strategic diplomatic hub with excellent international connections. Recognized worldwide as a pioneer in marine science and sustainable ocean management, Belgium is therefore the ideal candidate to host the BBNJ-secretariat.