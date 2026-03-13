Belgium provides emergency aid supplies to Lebanon

The war in the Middle East is having a major impact on the population of Lebanon. The Lebanese authorities have therefore requested international assistance, and Belgium is responding by sending emergency aid supplies via B-FAST, to help this vulnerable population.

The escalation of violence in the region has had a significant impact on the population of Lebanon, which has been the victim of bombings, particularly in the south and east of the country. After a week, there are more than 400 dead, more than 1,100 wounded and around half a million displaced persons.

In order to respond to the humanitarian emergency facing the displaced persons, the Lebanese authorities have assessed the humanitarian needs of the affected population. They have appealed to the international community for assistance, both bilaterally and through the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). B-FAST responded quickly and is committed to providing the requested emergency aid. This consists of hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets and other basic necessities. B-FAST will send material to Lebanon for a total sum of approximately 150.000 EUR.

Belgium is thus contributing to supporting displaced populations. With this donation, we confirm our solidarity and B-FAST's active commitment to international aid.