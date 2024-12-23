Belgium provides emergency humanitarian aid to Mayotte via B-FAST after Cyclone Chido

Belgium will provide emergency humanitarian aid via B-FAST to the French island of Mayotte, which has been hit hard by Cyclone Chido. The support consists of 717 family tents and 4,200 hygiene kits. These are essential to provide shelter and hygiene care to survivors.

The passage of Cyclone Chido has indeed left a trail of destruction in Mayotte. According to provisional figures, 31 people were killed and 1,373 injured. To support the local population in the aftermath of the disaster, Belgium will provide the above-mentioned emergency humanitarian aid to Mayotte via B-FAST. This assistance responds to the request made by France through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

This mission is an example of Belgian solidarity and confirms Belgium's active commitment to international relief efforts.