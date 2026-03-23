Belgium sends emergency aid to Moldova via B-FAST following water pollution in the Dniester

Belgium is providing emergency aid to Moldova via B-FAST after oil spilled into the Dniester River following damage to a Ukrainian hydroelectric power station caused by Russian air strikes. The Dniester is a major source of fresh and drinkable water for Moldova. Its contamination jeopardises the water supply, aquatic ecosystems and overall water quality in the region.

As a precautionary measure, the Moldovan authorities temporarily suspended the water supply in several regions on 20 March to prevent contaminated water from entering the distribution network. To assess and manage the water contamination, Moldova activated the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism and officially requested international assistance.

Belgium has responded positively to this request for assistance via B-FAST. The partners within B-FAST, notably the Marine Environment Service of the FPS Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment, and the Civil Protection Service of the FPS Home Affairs, made equipment from their strategic stocks available, including filter dams and purification tanks, to prevent the spread of contaminated water.

“When attacks lead to an ecological disaster and jeopardise access to drinking water, we must act immediately. Through B-FAST, Belgium stands shoulder to shoulder with Moldova today to protect civilians and limit the damage. The crisis is a direct consequence of Russian attacks that not only target infrastructure but also endanger entire populations and ecosystems. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms. At the same time, we continue to invest in sustainable solutions for water supply in Moldova, drawing on the expertise of our Belgian companies,” said Minister Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation.

With this contribution, Belgium demonstrates its solidarity with Moldova and reaffirms B-FAST’s active commitment to international emergency relief operations.