Belgium summons Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and strongly condemns Iran's attack on Israel

At the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belgium, H.E. Seyed Mohammad Ali Robatjazi, was summoned to the FPS Foreign Affairs.

Belgium's strong condemnation of Iran's attack on Israel was conveyed to the ambassador. Our country calls on all parties to exercise the greatest restraint. A regional escalation is absolutely to be avoided.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs: “This attack constitutes an unprecedented escalation and a risk of conflagration for the entire region. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms. This attack endangers regional stability and the population, and takes us further away from peace. I call on all parties to exercise the greatest restraint.”