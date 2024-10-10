Belgium supports civilian nuclear development through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

This year, Belgium is contributing €1.704.000 to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for nuclear non-proliferation efforts and initiatives related to medicine, agriculture, gender, and security.

In addition to its mandatory contribution to the regular budget, Belgium annually supports the IAEA with voluntary contributions. The IAEA plays a vital role in combating nuclear proliferation, by monitoring the peaceful use of nuclear programmes in various countries. It also promotes the application of nuclear technology across different fields. Belgium is a prominent leader in this area, with recognised expertise in scientific research and nuclear medicine.

The Technical Cooperation Fund will receive €764.160. This fund is the primary financial mechanism for enhancing access to nuclear technology in sectors such as health, food, agriculture, environment, and energy.

Belgium is also supporting specific projects: