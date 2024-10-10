Belgium supports civilian nuclear development through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

-
Last updated on
-
This year, Belgium is contributing €1.704.000 to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for nuclear non-proliferation efforts and initiatives related to medicine, agriculture, gender, and security.
In addition to its mandatory contribution to the regular budget, Belgium annually supports the IAEA with voluntary contributions. The IAEA plays a vital role in combating nuclear proliferation, by monitoring the peaceful use of nuclear programmes in various countries. It also promotes the application of nuclear technology across different fields. Belgium is a prominent leader in this area, with recognised expertise in scientific research and nuclear medicine.
The Technical Cooperation Fund will receive €764.160. This fund is the primary financial mechanism for enhancing access to nuclear technology in sectors such as health, food, agriculture, environment, and energy.
Belgium is also supporting specific projects:
- €250.000 for cancer research and nuclear medicine
- €100.000 for the interactive learning platform in nuclear medicine
- €200.000 for a project aimed at enhancing crop resilience to climate change and disease
- €109.000 for IAEA monitoring of Iran’s nuclear programme
- €100.000 to strengthen member states’ capabilities in implementing safeguards and nuclear accounting
- €100.000 for nuclear security (support to the IAEA training centre)
- €80.840 for training programmes for female nuclear scientists
- News Type
- Subjects