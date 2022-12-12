Belgium supports the International Atomic Energy Agency in the prevention of nuclear proliferation and the promotion of civil nuclear cooperation

-
-
-
This year, Belgium has allocated 1,637,000 euros to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the prevention of nuclear proliferation and the promotion of nuclear cooperation in the fields of medicine, scientific research and of farming.
In addition to the mandatory contribution to the ordinary budget, Belgium supports the IAEA annually through voluntary contributions.
Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs: "Through this important contribution, Belgium supports in a very tangible way the activities of the IAEA, an international organization under the auspices of the United Nations which assists its Member States in the application of technology nuclear power and guarantees its peaceful use. Belgium is a leading player in this field, thanks to its recognized know-how in scientific research and nuclear medicine".
Belgian commitment against nuclear proliferation
Belgium is allocating 200,000 euros to the development of the COMPUCEA system, which allows inspectors to analyze uranium samples on site.
This type of equipment is useful in countries where it is difficult to send samples to laboratories for analysis, such as Iran or North Korea.
Belgium supports civil nuclear cooperation
Several IAEA activities benefit from Belgian funding:
- The Technical Cooperation Fund is endowed with an amount of 719,493 euros. This fund is the main financial instrument for improving access to nuclear technology in sectors such as health, food, agriculture, environment and energy.
- Belgium is contributing 417,500 euros to the Rays of Hope initiative, which makes the fight against cancer possible in countries with little or no access to radiotherapy services. Thanks to Rays of Hope, more people with treatable cancers will have access to life-saving care.
- 250,000 euros are allocated to fundamental scientific research aimed at increasing the resilience of banana and coffee plantations in the face of climate change and diseases.
- Finally, Belgium is contributing EUR 50,000 to the modernization of the greenhouses of the IAEA laboratory complex, which provides valuable scientific research.
