Belgium supports the International Atomic Energy Agency in the prevention of nuclear proliferation and the promotion of civil nuclear cooperation

This year, Belgium has allocated 1,637,000 euros to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the prevention of nuclear proliferation and the promotion of nuclear cooperation in the fields of medicine, scientific research and of farming.

In addition to the mandatory contribution to the ordinary budget, Belgium supports the IAEA annually through voluntary contributions.

Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign Affairs: "Through this important contribution, Belgium supports in a very tangible way the activities of the IAEA, an international organization under the auspices of the United Nations which assists its Member States in the application of technology nuclear power and guarantees its peaceful use. Belgium is a leading player in this field, thanks to its recognized know-how in scientific research and nuclear medicine".



Belgian commitment against nuclear proliferation

Belgium is allocating 200,000 euros to the development of the COMPUCEA system, which allows inspectors to analyze uranium samples on site.

This type of equipment is useful in countries where it is difficult to send samples to laboratories for analysis, such as Iran or North Korea.



Belgium supports civil nuclear cooperation

Several IAEA activities benefit from Belgian funding: