Belgium takes in four patients following fire in Crans-Montana ski resort with the support of B-FAST

Following the severe fire in the Crans-Montana ski resort, which resulted in several deaths and injuries, Belgium is taking in four patients with the support of B-FAST. They will receive specialised care in Belgium.

During the night of 31 December to 1 January, the popular ski resort of Crans-Montana in Switzerland was rocked by a severe fire, which claimed the lives of dozens of people and left 115 persons with severe burns. In order to provide the necessary specialised care to the large number of patients, the Swiss authorities submitted a request for assistance via the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). B-FAST, the Belgian government structure that is activated for emergency assistance abroad, offered assistance in the form of medical evacuations for seven patients, five of whom required high-level care and two medium-level care. In close cooperation with the Belgian Federal Public Service Public Health and the Swiss authorities, four patients were transferred to Belgium today, where they will receive specialised care. Other patients are expected in the coming hours or days.

In order to protect the privacy and recovery process of the patients and their families, no further details about the identity of the victims and their treatment locations will be released.

Belgium expresses its deepest sympathy with the victims and their loved ones.