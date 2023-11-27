BENELUX and NATO co-host the Responsible Innovation in Defence and Security Conference in Brussels

On 27-28 November 2023, the Responsible Innovation in Defence and Security Conference will take place at the Egmont Palace in Brussels. This conference is co-organised by Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg (BENELUX) and NATO. With a shared emphasis on responsible development and use of Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDTs), Allies and NATO have established the ambition to accelerate responsible innovation in defence and security. Allies and NATO share the need to align technology development and use with our shared values, norms and international law.

This high-level conference aims to bring together senior officials from Allies, NATO Enterprise and technology-oriented Partners, with experts from industry, academia and civil society. The Belgian Minister of Defence Ludivine Dedonder and Secretary of State for Digitisation Mathieu Michel, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană and Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development, Alex Bornyakov, will be seated around the table.