Diplomatic contact days 2025: How Belgian diplomacy can deal with today's diplomatic challenges

From Monday 3 February to Friday 7 February 2025, the diplomatic contact days took place in Brussels. For a week, more than 110 Belgian ambassadors, permanent representatives and consuls general from all over the world came together to exchange knowledge and experiences. The diplomatic contact days offer a valuable opportunity to stay updated on international political, economic and social current affairs and to position Belgian diplomacy even better to face the ever-changing global context.

Like previous years, the diplomatic contact days could once more count on a rich programme: from thematic and geographical round tables to intensive exchanges with business leaders and interactive sessions with various Belgian ministers. The recurring themes were cooperation and coordination.

This year, the diplomatic contact days also exceptionally coincided with the inauguration of the new Belgian government. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, Minister of Security and the Interior, Bernard Quintin, and Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, took this opportunity to explain their vision on the role of diplomacy.

“The international order that Belgium has helped shape over the past 70 years is faltering. This calls for action. Defending multilateralism and a rules-based international order will remain at the heart of our priorities, but we will have to adapt our software and, perhaps, abandon a certain naivety. We need to build even stronger alliances with like-minded partners and seek to diversify our partnerships with strategic countries on all continents. It also requires us to become autonomous at the national and European level. As Minister, I will invest in development cooperation, which I hope will be as effective as possible and imbued with an essential touch of humanity. I also intend to pay particular attention to the agents and their families.” - Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

“Citizens expect and deserve to be protected on Belgian soil. The Federal Government has decided to invest heavily in this area. The security services, both civilian and military, will be strengthened. In the face of threats that know no borders, our security also depends on effective collaboration with our international partners in the fight against crime, drug trafficking and money laundering. I have full confidence in our diplomats to lead this fight with us.” - Bernard Quintin, Minister of Security and the Interior

“There will be a lot of investment in new military capabilities and the creation of strategic stocks, both in Belgium and in other European countries. Our own defence industry must be involved as much as possible. But it goes without saying that the many orders that will be placed in this context are also a very useful instrument in the economic diplomacy of our country and of the EU with the USA. This lever can be used to safeguard today's favourable trade tariffs.” - Theo Francken, Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade.

The end of the diplomatic contact days also means a return to their respective postings for the many participants, equipped with the necessary knowledge to actively respond to today’s many challenges.