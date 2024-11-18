EFF funding for RDF in Mozambique – abstention Belgium

The Council adopted today, 18/11/2024, at the request of the Mozambican authorities, an extension of the €20 million assistance measure to support the fight against terrorism in the province of Cabo Delgado, through the European Peace Facility (EPF).

Belgium abstained from voting on this Council decision.

Although Belgium supports the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado and insists on a constructive and solidarity-based approach within the EU, by abstaining, Belgium nevertheless wishes to stress the importance of respect for the Charter of the United Nations. As documented in UN reports, the presence of the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) on the territory of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) constitutes a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC. Belgium consistently condemns Rwanda's support for the M23, calls on the RDF to withdraw from eastern DRC, and urges Rwanda and the DRC to reduce their tensions and engage in good faith in regional mediation processes, including those in Luanda. This view is shared by the European Union.

Belgium stresses the importance of scrupulously respecting the additional conditionality elements applicable to the implementation of the aid measure, in order to ensure that the aid remains exclusively dedicated to the fight against terrorism in Mozambique by the RDF, in support of the Mozambican armed forces and for the benefit of the Mozambican people, and is not diverted to other purposes or used for other operational areas. Failure to comply with international law and respect for human rights may result in the suspension or termination of this support.

More information