Foreign Affairs calls on Belgians to register via Travellers Online due to increased risk of wildfires

In light of the wildfires currently affecting several regions across Europe, the FPS Foreign Affairs urges Belgian travellers to register with Travellers Online before their departure.

Travellers Online is a service provided by the FPS Foreign Affairs for Belgians travelling abroad, regardless of their destination. Through this platform, travellers can register their travel details and contact information before leaving. By registering, travellers enable the FPS Foreign Affairs to contact and inform them more quickly in the event of an emergency, a natural disaster, or a sudden deterioration of the security situation at their destination.

The FPS Foreign Affairs also reminds Belgians planning a trip to always consult the travel advice for their destination. These travel advices contain important information on security risks and any precautionary measures that may be required.

If a wildfire breaks out during their stay, travellers are advised to closely monitor the situation and strictly follow the instructions issued by the local authorities. This includes evacuation orders, restrictions on access to certain areas, and other safety measures.

