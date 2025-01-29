Foreign Affairs discourages all travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo

The FPS Foreign Affairs adjusted the travel advice for the Democratic Republic of Congo yesterday evening. The travel advice was modified following recent developments in the country that could have an impact on the safety of Belgians there.

All travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo is currently discouraged.

On 28 January, a violent protests took place in Kinshasa against, amongst others, the Belgian embassy. There have been announcements that protests may take place again in the coming days. Manifestations and protest actions are possible throughout the country. These can quickly escalate into violence. Belgians who are there are advised to steer away from these locations. Although expats are generally not the target of such incidents, they are susceptible to their consequences.

Belgians who are planning a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo are advised to postpone their trip.

Belgians who are there can leave the country by their own means.

Belgians currently in Goma are requested to leave the area by their own means while they still can, and if they believe that this can be done safely, or to remain in a safe place.

Belgians currently in Bukavu are requested to reassess whether their presence is necessary. If this is not the case, they are advised to leave the area while they still can.

The FPS Foreign Affairs continues to closely monitor developments on the ground in close cooperation with the embassy in Kinshasa.

