Foreign Affairs has a new team of spokespersons

The new team of spokespersons of the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is since recently complete. David Jordens, Pierre Steverlynck and Florinda Baleci are the official voice of the FPS Foreign Affairs vis-à-vis the media.

Who are they?

David Jordens took up his role as spokesperson in September 2023. During the first half of 2024, he focused on the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. David was previously posted at the Belgian Embassy in Canberra, Beijing and Bujumbura. He studied modern history in Leuven (KUL), political science in Ghent (UGent) and Barcelona (UAB) and obtained a Master of Arts in International Politics at the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB).

At the end of August, Pierre Steverlynck exchanged the geographical service “America and the Caribbean” for the spokesperson team. At the geographical service, Pierre was responsible for the US, Mexico and Belize. He was posted at the Belgian embassy in Paris, Bujumbura and Seoul. Pierre studied law at Ghent University (UGent) and obtained a Master of Arts in European Politics and Administration at the College of Europe in Bruges.

With the arrival of Florinda Baleci, the team is complete. Florinda was previously posted at the Belgian embassy in Vienna and at the Belgian Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York. Florinda studied law at the University of Antwerp (UA) and also obtained a Master of Science in international relations and diplomacy at the same university.

Nicolas Fierens Gevaert and Wouter Poels exchanged their spokesperson roles this summer for a posting abroad. Nicolas Fierens Gevaert is currently consul general in Cape Town. Wouter Poels represents Belgium as deputy head of mission in Mexico City.

Contact us

David Jordens

TEL +32 2 501 80 50, GSM +32 477 40 32 12

EMAIL david.jordens@diplobel.fed.be

Pierre Steverlynck

TEL +32 2 501 44 16, GSM +32 471 44 06 04

EMAIL pierre.steverlynck@diplobel.fed.be

Florinda Baleci

TEL +32 2 501 84 29, GSM +32 478 92 09 37

EMAIL florinda.baleci@diplobel.fed.be

