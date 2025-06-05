Foreign Affairs launches its new diplomatic circle

Foreign Affairs has officially launched the Sablon Diplomatic Circle, an initiative that connects ambassadors from the various diplomatic representations in Belgium.

Brussels, home to the largest diplomatic community in the world, now has its own diplomatic circle. The Sablon Diplomatic Circle brings together diplomatic representatives in Brussels for informal and inspiring meetings. The platform connects representatives of embassies, EU and NATO missions and international organisations for informal and inspiring meetings in a stimulating and lively setting.

The Sablon Diplomatic Circle, established in the Egmont Palace, offers a varied and enriching program.The agenda for 2025 includes:

Company visits to leading Belgian companies;

Conferences on international, social and environmental issues;

Cultural events highlighting the Belgian heritage and the diversity of the country.

With this new diplomatic circle, Belgium wants to strengthen ties with international partners and further highlight the central role of Brussels on the world stage.