The FPS Foreign Affairs is committed to the human rights of LGBTQI+ people, abroad and in Belgium!



On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), Belgium and the FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the human rights of LGBTQI+ people.

While we welcome the progress made in protecting and promoting the rights of LGBTQI+ people, we believe that this day is also a crucial moment to remember the many challenges that remain around the world.

Belgium deplores and strongly condemns the resurgence of acts of discrimination and violence against LGBTQI+ people, including in Europe. Too often, LGBTQI+ people are still the target of violence, harassment, stigmatisation and disinformation campaigns that fuel hate. We call on States to reject hate speech, discriminatory behaviour and all forms of violence. We strongly reaffirm that sexual orientation and gender identity can in no way justify human rights violations.

At both the national and international levels, Belgium will continue to play a leading role in the protection and promotion of the rights of LGBTQI+ people. This commitment is reflected in our active participation in multilateral coalitions, our bilateral dialogues with like-minded states, and in our international cooperation. In June, Belgium will support the renewal of the mandate of the United Nations Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, a key player in the fight against violence and discrimination based on sexual and gender diversity.

In 2024, the Belgian diplomatic network contributed significantly to the implementation of the National Action Plan "For an LGBTQI+ friendly Belgium", 95% of the measures of which have been carried out or are in the process of being implemented. Our embassies and consulates around the world will continue to actively support civil society initiatives, at their request. Our diplomatic and consular missions will remain safe spaces for LGBTQI+ people and will relay local and national initiatives, including by participating in awareness-raising and advocacy events, such as Pride marches, while collaborating with the authorities of the countries concerned.

In Brussels, the FPS Foreign Affairs will participate, as it did last year, in the Brussels Pride on May 17th, 2025, under the banner "committed to diversity and inclusion". The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, will proudly lead the delegation of our FPS, to remind us of the importance of unity – between regions, cultures and communities – in the promotion and protection of the rights of LGBTQI+ people, whether in Belgium or abroad. The FPS Foreign Affairs continues its efforts to maintain itself as an open, diverse and inclusive employer, where all employees, regardless of their identity, feel comfortable and confident.