FPS Foreign Affairs launches public newsroom on Belga.share

The FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is expanding its communication channels with a public newsroom on Belga.share. This platform provides journalists, news enthusiasts, communication professionals, and anyone who wants to stay informed with instant access to official information.

Through our newsroom, Belgian diplomacy now shares press releases, photos, videos and press contacts in one central place. The newsroom is freely accessible and offers transparent, reliable information on Belgian foreign policy, international positions and activities. In this way, we respond to the growing need for clear and quickly findable government communication.

In an increasingly complex international context, accessible and verifiable information is essential to support public debate and counter disinformation. Discover our newsroom on Belga.share and stay informed about Belgian foreign policy.

Link: Belga.share