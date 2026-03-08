The FPS Foreign Affairs reiterates Belgium's continued commitment on the occasion of International Women's Rights Day

For many years, the FPS Foreign Affairs has been committed to women's rights all over the world, and this Belgian commitment remains alive and kicking.

International Women's Rights Day is celebrated this year in a context where human rights and gender equality are being questioned more than ever – in words, in deeds, and even within the institutions that are supposed to protect them. Well-organised anti-gender movements and policies undermine the rights of women and girls worldwide. While rising geopolitical tensions and conflicts affect everyone to a greater or lesser extent, these crises put additional pressure on existing inequalities and the human rights of women and girls, who make up half of the world's population.

In this context, it is even more important for Belgium to continue to focus on these themes. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot confirms: "Belgium remains determined and resolute in its commitment. Achieving gender equality is not an afterthought, but one of the major challenges we face. Gender equality and women's rights remain a priority in Belgian foreign policy – as an objective in itself, but also as a necessity for achieving the objectives of Belgian diplomacy."

The realisation of women's rights and the equal participation of women in decision-making on peace and security are essential for achieving sustainable solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow. That is why Belgium continues to emphasise the importance of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. This agenda was created within the UN Security Council, with the aim of integrating the gender dimension into all initiatives on peace and security, the equal participation of women in decision-making and the prevention and response of conflict-related sexual violence. The FPS Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the other departments involved, will soon start working on a fifth National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, in which civil society will also be involved. This plan will help set out the lines of how Belgian diplomacy will continue to mobilise for women's rights and gender equality in the coming years.

In 2026, Belgium has the honour of assuming the Vice-Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of UN Women. In this way, Belgium will continue to contribute to programmes that concretely improve the lives of women and girls worldwide – whether it concerns their economic participation, their access to essential services, or their protection against violence. This continued support reflects our deep belief that gender equality is not just a matter of justice, but an indispensable driver for peace, stability and sustainable development.

As such, the FPS Foreign Affairs confirms its continued ambition to internationally play a pioneering role in the promotion of gender equality.

