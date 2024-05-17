IDAHOBIT 2024: Belgium rallies for the human rights of LGBTQI+ people in Brussels and around the world

On this International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), Belgium is joining in the messages of support for the protection and promotion of the human rights of LGBTQI+ people.

Both in Belgium and abroad, our country is adopting a progressive policy towards the human rights of LGBTQI+ people. In 2023, the Belgian parliament adopted a new law banning conversion therapies on our country, further advancing Belgium's legislative framework in favour of the rights of LGBTQI+ people. In 2024, Belgium proudly took 3rd place in ILGA's (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) Rainbow Europe ranking, with an increase in its score from the previous year.

Belgium is also fully committed at the international level, mobilising its extensive diplomatic network on 17 May and on any other day of the year. These Belgian efforts within the European Union and internationally are part of the federal action plan ‘For an LGBTQI+ friendly Belgium’, which aims, in a systemic approach, to increase the safety of LGBTQI+ people and maximise their inclusion.

May 17 is a day to celebrate the progress made in protecting and promoting the human rights of LGBTQI+ people. Little by little, we are moving towards greater respect, inclusion and tolerance within our societies. However, it is also an essential day to highlight the work that still needs to be done around the world to ensure that everyone can fully enjoy their rights regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. As the theme of IDAHOBIT 2024, ‘No one left behind: equality, freedom and justice for all’, states, discrimination has no place in our societies and equality for all must prevail. It is in this sense that Belgium is mobilising and will continue to mobilise around the world to bring about progress and counter the many attacks on LGBTQI+ people.

In Brussels, the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is getting involved in this day by organising in-house discussions on the human rights of LGBTQI+ people, and also by participating, for the first time officially, in the Brussels Pride, which will take place on Saturday 18 May. A delegation of the FPS Foreign Affairs will join the parade alongside the European Union. The work of the FPS Foreign Affairs will not be limited to Brussels: Belgian embassies and representations abroad will also be taking part in various events in honour of IDAHOBIT or in local Pride Marches, and will be raising the LGBTQI+ flag on their facades as a sign of support for the human rights of LGTBQI+ people.

